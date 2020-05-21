Earlier this week, MobilEye announced that they intend to offer a robotaxi service without safety drivers by early 2022. The statement was made at the EcoMotion self-driving conference that was held virtually from Israel. The company, which is now a unit of Intel INTC, plans to begin self-driving car operations in Jerusalem, eventually expanding to Tel Aviv, France, Korea, and China.

Companies in the same industry have recently been scaling full robocar service timelines back, while others struggle financially due to the COVID-19 crisis decreasing operations. MobilEye has been a major player in the driver-assist space, performing demos in the chaotic streets of Jerusalem to advertise their capabilities. The CEO of MobilEye also stated that he believes there will be forced consolidation among players due to downturn impairing venture funding and stock markets.

Read More: Intel/MobilEye Promises Self-Driving Robotaxi Service In 2022, While Others Back Off