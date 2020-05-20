Spain’s leader asks parliament for 2 more weeks of lockdown

On Wednesday, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez asked parliament to endorse the extension of Spain’s state of emergency imposed as a result of the devastating COVID-19 outbreak in the country that has killed at least 27,000. This would mark the fifth two-week extension of the state of emergency, which is currently set to expire on Sunday. Sánchez would like to extend this date to June 7, airing on the side of caution when it comes to combatting the virus and re-opening nonessential businesses too soon.

Since the start of the lockdown on March 14, Spain’s infection rate has lowered significantly, however, more than 230,000 total infections have been confirmed within the country. Sánchez claims that it is essential that Spain maintains a tight and centralized grip over the health situation as normal activity resumes. Although small shops have reopened in the majority of the country, Madrid and Barcelona remain largely inactive.

