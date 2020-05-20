Global RiskNews Briefs

Palestinians ‘ending accords with Israel and US’ over annexation plan

20 May 2020 OODA Analyst

Mahmud Abbas, Palestinian Authority President, has announced he will end all agreements with the US and Israel in response to Israel’s plans to annex parts of the West Bank. Abbas stated that Israel will now be forced to bear all the responsibilities of an occupying power. However, similar warnings made by Palestinian authorities in the past have not been followed through, leaving uncertainty in whether Abbas’s statement will result in action.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, backed by the US Trump administration, plans to apply Israeli sovereignty to Jewish settlements and the Jordan Valley. This is in line with the US’s “vision for peace” that was outlined in January and includes a Palestinian state in 70% of the West Bank, all of Gaza, and capital on the edge of East Jerusalem. However, the Palestinians currently claim all of the West Bank, Gaza, and East Jerusalem and consider the plan biased and flawed.

