Security researchers have uncovered a dark web forum database with 129 million records of Russian car owners for sale. The seller has leaked some data for potential buyers, verifying the data’s authenticity. Local media has reported that no details on the car owners are available in the public data set, however, the car’s make and model, place of registration, and date of first and last registration.

The database can be accessed for roughly $2,900, and threat actors can obtain a complete set of data that includes full names, addresses, passport numbers, dates of birth, and contact information of the car owners. Another “exclusive access” offer is available for roughly $14,500. The information has been verified by Vedomosti, a business publication, who confirmed its accuracy through ane employee of a car-sharing company who uncovered their data in the leaked files.

Read More: Hacker sells 129 million sensitive records of Russian car owners