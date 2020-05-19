COVID-19 cases have been increasing in India, South Africa, and Mexico, indicating that the pandemic is far from over despite success in the UK, Italy, and Spain. Russia and Brazil now follow only the US for the highest number of reported infections. Asia, Europe, and the US have been easing lockdowns to boost economies as new infections begin to decrease. As non-essential workers across the globe slowly return to work, new safety precautions are essential in preventing a second wave of new infections.

On Tuesday, Russia reported a steady rise in new infections, stating that they had tested 9,300 new cases in the past 24 hours. This brings the country’s total to 300,000 infections, roughly half of which are in Moscow. Officials state that only 2,800 people have died of COVID-19 in Russia, however, experts and researchers state that this figure is extremely low. In Africa, all 54 nations have now confirmed at least one infection, bringing the region’s total to over 88,000 cases and 2,800 deaths. South Africa currently contains the highest number of cases and deaths, at 16,400 and 290 respectively.

Read More: Global worries as infections spike in Russia, Brazil, India