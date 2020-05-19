On Tuesday, European airline EasyJet announced that it was targeted by a sophisticated cyberattack that left its systems offline. The airline stated that since the attack, the unauthorized access to its systems has been closed off. However, an investigation into the attack revealed that travel details and email addresses of 9 million customers were accessed. An additional 2,200 customers had their credit card details exposed during the attack.

EasyJet stated that it plans to contact all affected customers by late May. It remains unclear when the attack happened or how long the airline’s data was exposed. EasyJet stated that it will urge customers to be vigilant when opening emails, stating that they should be cautious about any communications seeming to come from EasyJet that could be malicious.

Read More: EasyJet hack leaves 9 million customers’ details exposed