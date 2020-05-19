News BriefsTechnology

Argonne Gets New Supercomputing Cluster to Power Further COVID-19 Vaccine and Drug Research

19 May 2020 OODA Analyst

Argonne National Laboratory is reportedly adding to its research capabilities with a new machine that focuses on COVID-19 data analytics and research. On Wednesday, NVIDIA announced that the new technology will be a high power artificial intelligence focused supercomputer used to fuel the search for new drugs and vaccines to combat the ongoing pandemic. NVIDIA also stated that the tech company developed new pre-trained AI models to help improve the detection of COVID-19 through medical imaging.

The latest AI supercomputer to launch at Argonne will be composted of 24 NVIDIA DGX A100 nodes, each of which performing 5 petaflops of performance, ultimately delivering an additional 120 petaflops of computing power to the lab. The system will be used to better understand the virus and in support of the recently established COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium.

