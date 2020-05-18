News BriefsTechnology

Face masks prompt London police to consider pause in rollout of facial recognition cameras

18 May 2020 OODA Analyst

In London, the use of facial recognition technologies has been hindered by its resident’s use of face coverings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The wearing of face masks has incapacitated the technology for the time being. The UK has adopted surveillance technology over the past several years, despite privacy concerns and criticism from its residents. An investigation into the practice and deployment of facial recognition technology was launched last year by the Information Commissioner’s Office after claims that cameras installed at King’s Cross, a busy train station, were surveilling the public without explicit consent.

The UK Information Commissioner eventually declared the surveillance a concerning threat to privacy. Despite this incident, the Metropolitan Police has also been using the facial recognition technology throughout London, having deployed cameras with the ability to scan faces and identify wanted criminals throughout the city. As residents begin to wear face masks on a daily basis when in public, however, these technologies are rendered largely useless.

Read more: Face masks prompt London police to consider pause in rollout of facial recognition cameras

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Over 100 Million in China’s Northeast Face Renewed Lockdown

May 18, 2020

Coronavirus: Global push for inquiry into Covid-19 response

May 18, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2