Coronavirus: Global push for inquiry into Covid-19 response

Today, 194 member states of the World Health Organization will meet virtually, aiming to open an independent review of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The WHO will face questions on how it dealt with the outbreak and spread of the virus and Chinese President Xi Jinping talked during the opening ceremony on China’s actions. Xinping stated that China acted with transparency, expressing that any investigation should occur after the outbreak has been quelled.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also encouraged other member states to adhere to the WHO’s recommendations despite each country paving their own path in terms of dealing with economic crisis and pandemic lockdowns. Guterres stated that different countries, despite contradictory strategies, are “all paying a heavy price.” The two-day assembly occurs amid recriminations between the US and China over the virus, as well as the EU, Australia, and New Zealand’s push for an inquiry into the handling of the pandemic.

