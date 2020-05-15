On May 14th, NVIDIA’s GTC 2020 keynote was delivered in which they rolled out their new Ampere Architecture across numerous markets. In relation to the current pandemic NVIDIA thanked COVID-19 workers and chose to highlight numerous examples where GPU-accelerated computing was helping in the fight. NVIDIA provided an update on Clara, their healthcare platform, and featured their new AI aimed to advance COVID-19 research by improving detection. Furthermore, NVIDIA chose to draw special attention to the fact that Omniverse, a collaboration platform for graphics and simulation workflows, was now available to early access customers. Prior to the exciting reveal, they paid tribute to their groundbreaking work within the industry in accelerated ray tracing and AI for both gaming and workstations.

Acceleration Spark is releasing a 3.0 edition that will expand on the already supported 700 CUDA-accelerated applications. Soon Databricks and Google Cloud Dataproc will be offering Spark with GPU acceleration. Additionally, the new Merlin release will cut the time needed to create a 1-terabyte recommender system, commonly used on Amazon and Netflix, from days to minutes.

Full Story – NVIDIA Launches New Ampere Architecture, Infrastructure, Robotics And Automotive Technologies