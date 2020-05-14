CyberNews Briefs

Scammers steal $10 million from Norway’s state investment fund

14 May 2020 OODA Analyst

Norfund, Norway’s state investment fund, has reportedly been the victim of a cyberattack in which cybercriminals stole $10 million from the organization. The fraudsters were able to launch the attack through running business email compromise scams, eventually obtaining access to the email system. This allowed the attackers to monitor communication between Norfund employees and partners, assessing who is responsible for money transfers.

According to the organization, the scammers likely spent several months observing all internal emails and becoming familiar with the process and system. The threat actors created a Norfund email address that impersonated an individual authorized to wire large sums of money through the bank used by Norfund for operations. Then, the attackers falsified the payment information to redirect the transfer into accounts controlled by them in a different country.

Read More: Scammers steal $10 million from Norway’s state investment fund

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

COVID-19 blamed for 238% surge in cyberattacks against banks

May 14, 2020

Chinese, Iranian Hacking May Be Hampering Search for Coronavirus Vaccine, Officials Say

May 13, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2