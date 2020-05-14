Israel swears in new government after 3 deadlocked elections

Israel is swearing in a new government later today after a year and a half of political paralysis and three deadlocked elections. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will serve a historic fifth term in office due to a power-sharing deal with his biggest rival and leader of the Blue and White party, Benny Gantz.

Last month, the two Israeli politicians revealed that they planned to set their animosity aside and join forces to guide Israel through the COVID-19 crisis and subsequent economic peril. Netanyahu has been indicted for corruption charges and faces a criminal trial over the next several months. The coalition deal has been controversial throughout Israel and abroad, as it results in Netanyahu’s ability to remain in power despite his impending trial.

