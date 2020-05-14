On Thursday, a new report attributed a 238% surge in cyberattacks against banks to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report is the third edition of VMware Carbon Black’s Modern Bank Heists report, which claims that financial institutions have been increasingly targeted over the first quarter of 2020. The report notes a massive uptick in cyberattacks against banks between February and April, the same months that COVID-19 began to rapidly spread.

The report also alleges that 80% of firms surveyed have experienced an increase in cyberattacks over the past 12 months, representing an increase of 13% year-over-year. The Modern Bank Heists report takes input from 25 CIOS at major financial institutions to gather its data. The report also concludes that a third of all cyberattacks target either banks or the health care sector.

Read More: COVID-19 blamed for 238% surge in cyberattacks against banks