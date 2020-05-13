CyberNews Briefs

Healthcare giant Magellan Health hit by ransomware attack

13 May 2020 OODA Analyst

Yesterday, Magellan Health Inc. disclosed that it was the victim of a ransomware attack occurring on April 11, which resulted in theft of personal information from a corporate server. Magellan Health is a Fortune 500 for-profit managed health care and insurance firm whose customers include other managed care organizations, labor unions, employers, military and governmental agencies, and third-party administrators.

The company reportedly learned of the attack on April 11, stating that the unauthorized actor gained access to the company’s systems after a phishing email sent on April 6 impersonating a Magellan client. Immediately after discovering the attack, Magellan enlisted the help of cybersecurity firm Mandiant. The exfiltrated data includes personal information such as names, addresses, employee ID numbers, and W-2 or 1099 details like Social Security and taxpayer ID numbers.

Read More: Healthcare giant Magellan Health hit by ransomware attack

