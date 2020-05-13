Global RiskNews Briefs

Despite virus, Pompeo in Israel to talk West Bank annexation

13 May 2020 OODA Analyst

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo traveled to Israel despite virus concerns to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over plans to annex parts of the West Bank. The visit came amid violent clashes after Israeli troops shot and killed a rioting Palestinian teen in occupied territory. Israeli troops are also still searching for individuals who killed a soldier with a rock dropped from a rooftop during an army raid of the West Bank earlier this week.

Netanyahu is eager to annex certain portions of the West Bank, which will likely please a large number of President Trump’s supporters, however, will certainly trigger international unrest and condemnation. This move would also destroy hopes of establishing Palestine as a sovereign state alongside Israel. On Wednesday, Pompeo arrived in Tel Aviv for the talks.

