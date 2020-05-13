Amazon Launches Kendra To Solve Enterprise Search With AI

After first announcing its release of Amazon Kendra last December, Amazon has now declared the general availability of the AI and machine learning-powered enterprise search service. The technology will not be generally available to all AWS customers. With Amazon Kendra, the company aims to boost enterprise search efficiency through modern machine learning technology.

According to the announcement made by the tech giant, most enterprise data is unstructured, which in turn makes it difficult to pinpoint the information that you are searching for. The data is often spread across different platforms such as organizational silos, heterogeneous backends, network shares, 3rd party applications, and relational databases. Amazon’s Kendra will aid AWS customers in locating the data they are seeking in an efficient and timely manner.

