Afghan President orders resumption of offensive operations against the Taliban in blow to Trump’s deal

On Tuesday, the Afghan government announced that it plans to resume offensive operations against the Taliban after a series of deadly terrorist attacks within the region. This deals a significant blow to the Trump administration’s peace deal, which was signed in late February. After several attacks, including one that killed 13 people in a maternity hospital, as well as two newborn babies, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani announced the resumption of offensive operations.

The attacks on the maternity hospital specifically targeted infants and women, according to Ghani, who expressed his condolences in the national address. The Taliban, however, has denied responsibility for the attack on the hospital and another attack on a funeral procession in the Nangarhar province. The peace deal signed by the US and the Taliban ensures that the Afghan government suspends offensive operations against the Taliban, partaking in a ceasefire with the insurgent group. After Ghani’s announcement, the future and stability of this deal are unclear.