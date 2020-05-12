U.S. Marshals Service Breach Exposed Personal Data of 387,000 Prisoners

According to a breach report that first surfaced late last week, the US Marshals Service was the victim of a cyberattack that exposed the personal information of roughly 387,000 current and former prisoners. The attack reportedly occurred in late December of 2019. A spokesperson for the Marshals Service stated that the attackers were able to exploit a vulnerability within the agency’s systems, using it to extract sensitive personally identifiable information on hundreds of thousands of prisoners.

The compromised system is called DSNet and is designed to house and transport prisoners within the agency. However, the system contains information such as social security numbers, birth dates, names, and addresses that were accessed through the cyberattacks. The Marshals Service reported that it has notified all affected individuals in a letter that was released to ZDNet and dated May 1.

