The Latest: 8,000 died in British nursing homes in 2 months

According to new data released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics, there were more than 8,300 recorded deaths in nursing homes across Britain during the two-month period between March 2 to May 1 that included COVID-19 on the death certificate. This figure does not include deaths in Scotland or Northern Ireland, which could potentially increase the total by several hundred. In total, the Office for National Statistics reports that there were over 35,000 deaths involving COVID-19 in England and Wales up until May 1.

However, England’s official government toll does not include cases in which COVID-19 was only suspected, and therefore is several thousand lower, at 32,000. The number of deaths across England, however, is reportedly beginning to fall. Although the death toll remains higher than average, experts at the statistics office report that the number of deaths among those with the virus is steadily declining week-by-week.

