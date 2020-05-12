Russia has now reported the second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world, following the US. Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has tested positive for COVID-19, however, it is unclear whether Peskov has come into direct contact with Russian President Putin since contracting the virus. Peskov is being treated in a hospital, according to Russian media.

Russia also experienced a fire in a St. Petersburg hospital treating COVID-19 patients that was reportedly the result of a ventilator short-circuit. As a result, five patients being treated for the virus were killed. US COVID-19 deaths have now surpassed 80,000, and despite the concerning figures many states have enacted re-opening plans to boost the economy. In South Korea, officials report 101 new cases of COVID-19 linked to a nightclub district in the capital city of Seoul.

Read More: Russia now has second highest virus cases globally