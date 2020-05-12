Global RiskNews Briefs

Russia now has second highest virus cases globally

12 May 2020 OODA Analyst

Russia has now reported the second-highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the world, following the US. Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, has tested positive for COVID-19, however, it is unclear whether Peskov has come into direct contact with Russian President Putin since contracting the virus. Peskov is being treated in a hospital, according to Russian media.

Russia also experienced a fire in a St. Petersburg hospital treating COVID-19 patients that was reportedly the result of a ventilator short-circuit. As a result, five patients being treated for the virus were killed. US COVID-19 deaths have now surpassed 80,000, and despite the concerning figures many states have enacted re-opening plans to boost the economy. In South Korea, officials report 101 new cases of COVID-19 linked to a nightclub district in the capital city of Seoul.

Read More: Russia now has second highest virus cases globally

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

The Latest: 8,000 died in British nursing homes in 2 months

May 12, 2020

A worker infected 533 others with coronavirus at a factory in Ghana, president says

May 12, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2