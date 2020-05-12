A worker infected 533 others with coronavirus at a factory in Ghana, president says

In Ghana, hundreds of workers at the same factory have tested positive for COVID-19 after one infected employee continued to go into work at the fish processing plant. The factory is located in the port city of Tema, according to a public address made by Ghanian President Nana Akufo-Addo. The factory infection was discovered from a backlog of 921 samples collected for testing last month.

Mr. Akufo-Addo did not provide details about measures that the nation will take to address the situation, however, he did report that it is likely one known infected worker passed the virus to 533 others at his workplace. The mass infection raises the total confirmed cases in Ghana to 4,700, and 22 people have died from COVID-19 related illnesses since the outbreak was first reported in March.