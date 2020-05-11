Global RiskNews Briefs

U.S. to Accuse China of Attempts to Hack Coronavirus Research

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security is planning to accuse Beijing of attempting to steal intellectual property and health information related to COVID-19 vaccines and treatment from American institutions. According to an alert released by the agency, the information-stealing attempts were conducted through hacking and other illicit means. The warning was not finalized and plans could change, according to a source.

A warning would increase already heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington, and Beijing has stated that it opposes all forms of cyberattacks and works to counteract them at all times. A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman also stated that China is leading COVID-18 research, expressing that it is immoral for anyone to engage in “rumor-mongering” without evidence.

