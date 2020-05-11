The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security is planning to accuse Beijing of attempting to steal intellectual property and health information related to COVID-19 vaccines and treatment from American institutions. According to an alert released by the agency, the information-stealing attempts were conducted through hacking and other illicit means. The warning was not finalized and plans could change, according to a source.

A warning would increase already heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington, and Beijing has stated that it opposes all forms of cyberattacks and works to counteract them at all times. A Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman also stated that China is leading COVID-18 research, expressing that it is immoral for anyone to engage in “rumor-mongering” without evidence.

Read More: U.S. to Accuse China of Attempts to Hack Coronavirus Research