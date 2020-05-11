Iran friendly fire missile strike in drill kills 19 sailors

On Sunday, an Iranian missile fired during a training exercise struck a vessel near its target, causing the death of 19 Iranian sailors and wounding 15 more. Iran’s state media reported the incident on Monday amid heightened tensions between Iran and the US. The statement also revealed that the death toll was much higher than previously reported when the state media first announced the incident.

The friendly fire incident took place near the port of Jask, southeast of Tehran, in the Gulf of Oman. Iran frequently holds exercises in the region, which is close to the Strait of Hormuz, where 20% of the world’s oil passes. The US Navy’s 5th Fleet monitors the region, however, has not yet commented on the friendly fire incident.

