Naikon APT Hid Five-Year Espionage Attack Under Radar

The Chinese Naikon APT group has been identified as the perpetrator behind a long-term espionage campaign that targeted several Asia-Pacific region governments. The group was first discovered by Kaspersky researchers in 2015 after they launched attacks against top-level government agencies. After 2015, it seemed that the group had more or less disappeared from the scene.

However, a newly uncovered widespread campaign has revealed that Naikon has spent this time developing skills and introducing new backdoors into their arsenal of cyberweapons. The campaign has been accelerated in 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, according to researchers, and targets the governments of countries including Australia, Indonesia, Phillippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, and Brunei. Researchers suspect that the group is aiming to collected intelligence through targeting the government ministries of foreign affairs, science, and technology.