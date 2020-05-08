CyberNews Briefs

Malicious Bots Infiltrate Online Food Delivery

08 May 2020 OODA Analyst

As grocery delivery services experience increased activity due to COVID-19 self-isolation measures, hackers have been capitalizing on this development and using it to insert malicious bots into their systems. The availability of new browser extensions has emerged as a result of this increased demand, allowing attackers an opportunity to insert malicious bots that harvest user information.

Although the extensions are well-meaning and intended to aid shoppers in getting necessities, they present a new series of risks as they are vulnerable to attack. The extensions are often infected, logging keystrokes to obtain passwords or account numbers and gathering personally identifiable information. Shoppers should be wary of utilizing the new extensions due to their heightened security risk.

