Global RiskNews Briefs

Coronavirus: Pandemic sends US jobless rate to 14.7%

08 May 2020 OODA Analyst

In April, the US unemployment rate has reached 14.7%, higher than that experienced during the Great Depression of the 1930s, with 20.5 million jobs lost due to the coronavirus pandemic. Two months ago, the unemployment rate hit a 50-year low, experiencing a 3.5% jobless rate. On Thursday, released data showed that 3.2 million Americans seemed unemployment benefits last week, raising the total of unemployment claims since mid-March to 33.3 million.

Recently, companies such as Uber, Lyft, and Airbnb announced cuts as the lockdown measures restricted significant amounts of travel. Restaurants, medical practices, and administrative workers among many other industries have been impacted severely by the economic crisis resulting from COVID-19 shutdowns.

Read More: Coronavirus: Pandemic sends US jobless rate to 14.7%

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Why China Is Withholding Stimulus Amid Coronavirus-Sparked Downturn

May 8, 2020

Virus could kill 190,000 Africans and ‘smolder’ in continent

May 8, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2