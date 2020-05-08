News BriefsTechnology

Big Tech and Aviation Companies to Set Standards For New Drone-Tracking System

08 May 2020 OODA Analyst

In December, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) released a proposed rule to establish a solidified system for identifying unnamed aerial vehicles called Remote ID. Recently, the agency has announced the vendors it has chosen to develop to standards and underlying technology for tracking drones. The proposal rule created framework for tagging drones with radio wave identifiers that are broadcaster over Wi-Fi or directly from the drone. This ID can be picked up by organizations such as law enforcement and air traffic control towers to ensure safety.

The eight companies that will aid the agency in setting the proposed standards are Airbus, Airmap, Amazon, Intel, One Sky, Skyward, T-Moble, and Wing. The vendors plan to collaborate to develop the technology requirements of the plan. Other companies will use the tech developed by the vendors to build Remote ID systems.

