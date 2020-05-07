News BriefsTechnology

NASA, Virgin Galactic Team Up to Advance Supersonic Tech for Point-to-Point Travel

07 May 2020 OODA Analyst

NASA is collaborating with Virgin Galactic to develop next-generation flight vehicles that have the capability of point-to-point air travel. Virgin Galactic has signed a Space Act Agreement with NASA to produce the technology and help generate the planes that could hold potential for civil applications. The collaboration was announced on Tuesday.

These Space Act Agreements allow the space agency to partner with organizations that support its missions and desired projects. According to the director of the NASA Aeronautics Advanced Air Vehicles Program, the agreement will allow the organizations to take full advantage of new tools and technologies to further new developments for the commercial aviation industry. This move is the next step in developing vehicles that have the ability to fly faster than the speed of sound.

OODA Analyst

