Global RiskNews BriefsUncategorized

Iraq Gets New Government After Months of Political Deadlock

07 May 2020 OODA Analyst

Early this morning, Iraq swore in a new government after months of political deadlock that hindered the country’s ability to adequately respond to crises brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers in protective gear voted in 15 ministerial candidates appointed by intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who will now become prime minister.

Mr. Kadhimi has succeeded to form a new government after the two previous candidates failed. However, Iraq still faces challenges such as balancing competing interests between the US and Iran. Iraq has not been hugely affected by the COVID-19 crisis yet, with just over 100 deaths, however, it does face an economic crisis as oil prices drop. Oil sales account for more than 90% of Baghdad’s revenues.

Read More: Iraq Gets New Government After Months of Political Deadlock

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Senator Wants Details on Clearview AI’s Contact Tracing Pitches

May 5, 2020

Microsoft Teams Impersonation Attacks Flood Inboxes

May 4, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2