Iraq Gets New Government After Months of Political Deadlock

Early this morning, Iraq swore in a new government after months of political deadlock that hindered the country’s ability to adequately respond to crises brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Lawmakers in protective gear voted in 15 ministerial candidates appointed by intelligence chief Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who will now become prime minister.

Mr. Kadhimi has succeeded to form a new government after the two previous candidates failed. However, Iraq still faces challenges such as balancing competing interests between the US and Iran. Iraq has not been hugely affected by the COVID-19 crisis yet, with just over 100 deaths, however, it does face an economic crisis as oil prices drop. Oil sales account for more than 90% of Baghdad’s revenues.

