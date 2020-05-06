On Tuesday, the Energy Department announced that it is seeking new solutions to energy-centered problems that are currently affecting American manufacturers. The organization plans to grant access to both its high-performance computing assets and scientists’ expertise to the collaborators chosen for the project. The solicitation was released through the organization’s HIgh-Performance Computing for Energy Innovation program, advertising that the chosen applicants will have the ability to work with the Energy Department’s ministers across national laboratories.

The projects will focus on fortifying the US’s manufacturing center and will combine technology and the Energy Department’s supercomputing resources. The organization hopes that the resulting technologies will become a substantive part of the production/lifecycle of its products.

Read More: Energy Offers Advanced Computing Resources to Solve Domestic Manufacturing Challenges