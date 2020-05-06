Details of 44m Pakistani mobile users leaked online, part of bigger 115m cache

In the past week, the details of 44 million mobile subscribers in Pakistan have been exposed online. A hacker tried to sell 115 million Pakastani mobile user records last month. The previous sale attempt was priced at $2.1 million bitcoin, however, the new records released online today were a subset of the original data.

The data contained personally-identifiable information including customer full names, home addresses, national identification (CNIC) numbers, mobile phone numbers, dates of subscription, and landline numbers. The data allegedly included the details of both home users and local companies.

