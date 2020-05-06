According to recent UK government data, the country has surpassed Italy for the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Europe. The latest figures state that there have been 29,427 deaths across the UK, compared to 29,315 in Italy. However, experts have expressed that it may be months before accurate global comparisons in terms of COVID-19 infections and deaths can be made.

BBC’s head of statistics stated that the UK reached 29,000 deaths faster into its battle with the pandemic that Italy. However, the comparison has some drawbacks, including that the UK hosts a population of roughly 10% larger than Italy’s as well as different testing regimes between the two countries. Italy has conducting more tests than the UK as of this week.

Read More: Coronavirus: UK death toll passes Italy to be highest in Europe