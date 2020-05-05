The Army Wants a Wearable COVID-19 Detector

The Army released a request for project proposals on Monday that seeks wearable technology that has the capability to detect COVID-19 infections in the early stages. The Army is aiming to fast-track the development of the wearable detection technology to predict information and alert the individual wearing the gear. The project proposal request was issued through the Medical Technology Enterprise Consortium.

The Defense Department has set aside $25 million for the effort, stating that it plans to award 10 grants. The Army’s solicitation states that its goal is to create technology that can identify COVID-10 positive individuals that do not yet show clear symptoms. The device’s output is ideally easily decipherable by non-medical personnel and is minimally invasive for the wearer.

