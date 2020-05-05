Senator Wants Details on Clearview AI’s Contact Tracing Pitches

Over the past few months, Clearview AI has faced scrutiny over privacy and anonymity in its practices. The facial recognition startup stirred concerns over its practices in supplying biometric surveillance tools to law enforcement. The company is now allegedly marketing its technology to the government as a COVID-19 tracking tool and has since caught the attention of the Senate.

Democratic Senator Ed Markey has written a letter pressing Clearview AI for answers regarding its controversial facial recognition software and its interactions with federal and state authorities. The company has been marketing the software to these government entities, claiming that it could help trace and track COVID-19 patients amid the pandemic. Markey has requested that the company release more information on how the company puts its technology to use and how it secures its data.

