On Friday, US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency over the threat of foreign adversaries conducting cyberattacks against the US power grid, stating that the impact of an attack of this nature could have a devastating impact on emergency services, the economy, and critical infrastructure.

The executive order has prohibited the acquisition and installation of equipment that is of interest to any foreign country. This includes all bulk-power system electric equipment designed, developed, manufactured, or supplied by foreign adversaries of countries under their influence. The order also enables the energy secretary to find existing systems brought in from abroad that are vulnerable to cyberattacks and to replace these items as soon as practicable.

Read More: National Emergency as Trump Bans Foreign Power Grid Kit