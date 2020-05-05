GoDaddy notifies users of breached hosting accounts

GoDaddy, the world’s largest domain registrar, disclosed that they had been the victims of a cyberattack occurring in October of 2019. The incident was discovered when GoDaddy’s security team was alerted to suspicious activity occurring on a subset of the company’s servers. The company stated that the incident involved unauthorized access to their web hosting account credentials, disclosing that the attackers connected to their hosting account via SSH.

An investigation into the event found that an unauthorized individual accessed login information used to connect SSH on customers’ hosting accounts. GoDaddy has sent a statement notifying customers of the incident to those affected. However, the company has stated it has not yet found any evidence of attackers modifying or adding files on the impacted accounts.

