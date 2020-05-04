Global RiskNews Briefs

Russia adds record 10,000 coronavirus cases in dramatic turnaround as Putin’s problems stack up

04 May 2020 OODA Analyst

On Sunday, Russia reported over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases, representing its fourth record single-day increase in a row. Russia now has a total number of 134,687 COVID-19 cases, placing it seventh on the list of countries with the most infections. Russia has experienced over 1,000 deaths due to the virus, however, this may be inaccurate as roughly 50% of known cases were asymptomatic. Moscow, which has been the hardest-hit Russian city, has accounted for more than 50% of the total cases.

Although the country extended its isolation measures through May 11 as of last week, the country’s daily cases have remained relatively stabilized. However, President Putin warned that the peak of the pandemic had not yet hit the country, stating that the “deadly threat of the virus remains.” Russians are currently dissatisfied with the healthcare industry as two dozen hospitals shut down for quarantines as more and more doctors become sick. Other medical workers have complained of inadequate PPE and medical equipment.

