Kim Jong Un Returns, and North Korean Instability Fears Fade Away

Despite rumors that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was in bad health, or potentially dead, he re-emerged in public after weeks of speculation. Mr. Kim avoided a complicated diplomatic and military problem between China, the US, and South Korea during a difficult and unprecedented time. The North Korean state media published videos and photos of the leader walking around a fertilizer factory on Friday.

North Korean experts stated that the images appear to be authentic. If Mr. Kim were to die, the leadership upheaval in North Korea that would ensue would potentially create one of the world’s most dangerous and complicated security dilemmas as of right now. However, Mr. Kim’s reappearance brings these concerns to rest for the time being.

