On Friday, the Indian government announced that it is implementing a mandatory download of the nation’s COVID-19 contact tracing app for all workers in both the public and private sectors. India is preparing to ease lockdown measures for its lower-risk areas and has been working on re-opening non-essential businesses. Along with workers, the app is mandatory for all residents of “containment zones,” as people living in these areas are banned from leaving their zone except for medical emergencies and essential goods.

According to the country’s Home Affairs department, local authorities within containment zones are enforcing “intensified surveillance protocols.” This includes a range of efforts from house to house surveillance, to contact tracing, to mandatory quarantining of individuals. The zones are areas that have been deemed vulnerable to the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The contact tracing app, Aarogya Setu, was released last month and follows other contact tracing models by alerting those who may have come into contact with an infected individual.

Read More: India orders mandatory use of COVID-19 contact tracing app for all workers