DHS report: China hid virus’ severity to hoard supplies

A recent report from the Department of Homeland Security claims that US officials believe China was not transparent about the extent of the COVID-19 outbreak in order to stock up on the necessary medical supplies without pressure from other countries. According to the document, China downplayed the severity of the virus, and data shows that the country increased its imports and decreased its exports of medical supplies.

The report also alleges that China did not inform the World Health Organization that the virus was a contagion in a timely manner, claiming that this was an intentional move meant to allow the country to order more medical supplies from abroad. Imports of face masks, surgical gowns, and gloves increased sharply over the month of January when China was hiding the virus fro the world. The conclusions are based on the probability that the changes in import and export behaviors are not within the normal range.

