How the Justice Department is Permitted to Use Counter-Drone Technology

Last week, Attorney General William Barr released a publication designed to guide the Justice Department in their use of protective counter-drone actions taken against unmanned aircraft systems that could potentially threaten national security or its facilities. In 2018, Congress, the Federal Aviation Administration, and the Transportation Department drafted a 22-page document that provides the department’s entities with advice on how to intercept, disrupt, and destroy unmanned or remotely piloted aircraft.

Barr stated that it is critical that the US ensure that it is prepared to address this new kind of threat in the future, positioning itself for responsible counter-drone efforts that respect the Consitution, privacy, and safety of national airspace. According to research, the number of unmanned aircraft is increasing rapidly as the global drone services market is projected to grow from $4.4 billion to $63.6 billion by 2025.

