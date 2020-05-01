Hackers say they stole millions of credit cards from Banco BCR

The Banco BCR, the state-owned Bank of Costa Rica, was reportedly hacked and 11 million credit card credentials were allegedly stolen. Hackers claimed to have gained access to the bank’s network in August of 2019, stating that they did not encrypt devices as the possible damage was too high.

The cyberattack was allegedly the work of the Maze Ransomware group. The group is also responsible for other sophisticated attacks against high-profile victims such as Cognizant, Chubb, and Hammersmith Medicines Research LTD. Maze claimed that after originally achieving access in 2019, the bank never secured its network and the group was able to reaccess it in February of 2020.

