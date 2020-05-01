CyberNews Briefs

DHS CISA to provide DoH and DoT servers for government use

01 May 2020 OODA Analyst

Yesterday, the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced that it plans to run DoH and DoT DNS resolution servers for federal use. However, the agency recommended that other government agencies disable DoH and DoT support on employee browsers until the CISA servers are ready for official government use.

The CISA released a memorandum yesterday that reminds agencies of the legal requirement to use a certain DNS server, EINSTEIN 3 Accelerated, for all government communications. This server was chosen because it has a sink holding capability, which blocks malicious infrastructure access that identifies harmful DNS records and blocks them. Due to the recent increase in teleworking, the CISA advised that this is necessary to mitigate cybersecurity risks.

Read More: DHS CISA to provide DoH and DoT servers for government use

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Microsoft Sway Abused in Office 365 Phishing Attack

May 1, 2020

Hackers say they stole millions of credit cards from Banco BCR

May 1, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2