This new Android mobile malware targets banks, financial services across Europe

30 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

On Thursday, cybersecurity firm Cybereason Nocturnus stated that a new form of Android mobile malware had emerged, targeting consumer and business financial data. The company stated that the malware, named EventBot, appeared in March and is a combination of a Trojan and an information-stealing program that exfiltrates victims’ financial application data.

According to Cybereason, EventBot targets popular cryptocurrency applications such as those offered by PayPal, Barclays, CapitalOne UK, Coinbase, TransferWise, and roughly 200 others. Specifically, the malware targets European and American banking services. the malware is under active development according to security researchers.

