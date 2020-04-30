Global RiskNews Briefs

South Korea records no new local virus cases

30 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

As of Wednesday, South Korea has reported no new local COVID-19 cases, stating that all four new cases were imported. This represents a major milestone for the country, which was affected by COVID-19 earlier in the year at a high capacity. US officials have also announced that there is substantial evidence that a certain drug called Remdesivir can help those suffering from the disease recover, however, full details have not yet been released and experts warn the drug is not a “magic bullet.”

The US economy also suffered from its most severe contracting in more than a decade, while India releases lockdown measures and allows nationals to move about the country to their home states. Yemen has recorded its first two deaths attributed to COVID-19. The country has received several warnings from health care professionals that the region is ill-equipped for a pandemic. There are currently over 3.1 million confirmed cases globally, as well as 250,000 deaths worldwide.

Read More: South Korea records no new local virus cases

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Russia’s Aging Infrastructure Threatens Oil Output Pact

April 30, 2020

2 million Australians have downloaded a coronavirus contact tracing app

April 30, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2