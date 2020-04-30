South Korea records no new local virus cases

As of Wednesday, South Korea has reported no new local COVID-19 cases, stating that all four new cases were imported. This represents a major milestone for the country, which was affected by COVID-19 earlier in the year at a high capacity. US officials have also announced that there is substantial evidence that a certain drug called Remdesivir can help those suffering from the disease recover, however, full details have not yet been released and experts warn the drug is not a “magic bullet.”

The US economy also suffered from its most severe contracting in more than a decade, while India releases lockdown measures and allows nationals to move about the country to their home states. Yemen has recorded its first two deaths attributed to COVID-19. The country has received several warnings from health care professionals that the region is ill-equipped for a pandemic. There are currently over 3.1 million confirmed cases globally, as well as 250,000 deaths worldwide.

