Millions of Brute-Force Attacks Hit Remote Desktop Accounts

Experts have reported an increase in brute-force attacks targeting users of Microsoft’s Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP). The number of brute force attacks aimed at taking over corporate desktops and infiltrating company networks has been in the millions per week. This is likely a result of threat actors taking advantage of telecommunication measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

RDP is commonly used by telecommuters and tech support personnel, and its main function is to connect an image of an employee’s desktop as though the person were at their desk. An RDP attack that is successful would grant cybercriminals remote access to the victims’ computer with unauthorized permissions and access to data and folders that the victim has.