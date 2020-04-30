News BriefsTechnology

EFF: Google, Apple’s Contact-Tracing System Open to Cyberattacks

30 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

The Electronic Frontier Foundation warns that the new COVID-19 tracking app created by Apple and Google could be vulnerable to data harvesting that would be manipulated to shake confidence in the public health system. Developers have been warned by experts to exercise caution when using tech released by the two technology giants to build their own COVID-19 tracing apps.

The potential these types of apps hold for cybercriminal use poses a threat to privacy and user safety. However, the systems are also meant to help individuals know if they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. Therefore, the situation presents a set of unique challenges. The EFF states that there is no way to verify that the device distributing the contact tracing information is actually the one that generated it, allowing threat actors to potentially harvest the data and rebroadcast it.

Read More: EFF: Google, Apple’s Contact-Tracing System Open to Cyberattacks

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Russia’s Aging Infrastructure Threatens Oil Output Pact

April 30, 2020

South Korea records no new local virus cases

April 30, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2