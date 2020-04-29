CyberNews Briefs

Microsoft warns of malware surprise pushed via pirated movies

29 Apr 2020 OODA Analyst

Microsoft has issued a warning that pirate streaming devices and movie piracy sites are being targeted by threat actors, who are infecting victims with malware via fake movie torrents. The platforms have experienced a huge influx of traffic due to social isolating measures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, as most people are staying home in compliance with lockdown orders.

Microsoft stated that attackers have noticed the trend and have capitalized on it by infecting downloads with malware. Microsoft stated that the attackers are largely targeting Spain and South American countries, with the goal of launching a coinminer directly into the targeted devices’ memory. The malicious script is disguised as popular movies such as John Wick 3.

Read More: Microsoft warns of malware surprise pushed via pirated movies

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Shade Ransomware shuts down, releases 750K decryption keys

April 29, 2020

Sophisticated Android Spyware Attack Spreads via Google Play

April 29, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2