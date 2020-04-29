Microsoft warns of malware surprise pushed via pirated movies

Microsoft has issued a warning that pirate streaming devices and movie piracy sites are being targeted by threat actors, who are infecting victims with malware via fake movie torrents. The platforms have experienced a huge influx of traffic due to social isolating measures brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, as most people are staying home in compliance with lockdown orders.

Microsoft stated that attackers have noticed the trend and have capitalized on it by infecting downloads with malware. Microsoft stated that the attackers are largely targeting Spain and South American countries, with the goal of launching a coinminer directly into the targeted devices’ memory. The malicious script is disguised as popular movies such as John Wick 3.

