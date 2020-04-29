Coronavirus: France mandates masks for schools and transport

France has announced that face masks will be mandatory on public transport and in schools once COVID-19 lockdown measures are eased on May 11. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe made the announcement yesterday, citing statistics that claim the lockdown has saved roughly 62,000 lives. Schools in France will reopen gradually, beginning with kindergarten and primary schools. Once the rest of the schools open, students from ages 11-15 will be required to wear masks.

Spain also recently announced its lockdown plan, seeking “new normality” by late June. French non-essential shops and markets will reopen on May 11, however, bars and restaurants will remain closed. Stores will obtain the right to ask shoppers to wear masks and follow social distancing recommendations. French residents will be able to go outside without a certificate confirming their intentions and public gatherings of 10 or fewer people will be permitted.

