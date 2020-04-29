China to convene Congress, showing confidence in virus fight

China is planning on holding its annual ceremonial parliament meeting in late May after COVID-19 lockdown measures caused the country to postpone the event for weeks. The official Xinhua News Agency announced on Wednesday that the National People’s Congress will reopen on May 22 in Beijing. The decision was reached by its standing committee that is tasked with handling legislative affairs that occur outside of the annual two-week session.

The full session encompasses roughly 3,000 members, revealing China’s increasing confidence that it has overcome the pandemic. The meeting, which is typically held in March, requires delegates to travel cross-country to Beijing and sit shoulder-to-shoulder at the Great Hall of the People. It was unclear from the report whether the meeting will be held virtually or in person.

